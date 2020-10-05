10sBalls • Photo Gallery From The French Open Tennis • Including Dimitrov, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Djokovic, Kenin, Rublev, and Carreno Busta

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Sofia Kenin of the USA in action against Fiona Ferro of France during their women’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during their men’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a forehand during her 4th round match against Zhang Shuai China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays Karen Khachanov of Russia during their men’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON