10sBalls Photos From The ATP|WTA Rome Tennis • Nishikori, Schwartzman, Konta, Bertens, Kenin, Fognini, and Rublev

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a forehand in his second round match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi / POOL

Johanna Konta of Britain in action during her second round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi / POOL
Andrey Rublev of Russia hits a backhand in his second round match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani / POOL
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands hits a forehand in her second round match against Polona Hercog of Slovenia at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani / POOL
Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts during his second round match against Ugo Humbert of France at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani / POOL
Sofia Kenin of the US hits a backhand in her second round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts during his second round match against John Millman of Australia at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani / POOL

