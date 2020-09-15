10sBalls Photos From Rome Tennis • Gauff, Shapovalov, Muguruza, Stephens, De Minaur, and Edmund

Coco Gauff of the US hits a forehand in her first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL

Alex de Minaur of Australia serves in his first round match against Dominik Koepfer of Germany at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL

Denis Shapovalov of Canada serves in his first round match against Guido Pella of Argentina at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL

Garbine Muguruza of Spain hits a backhand in her first round match against Sloane Stephens of the US at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani / POOL

Sloane Stephens of the US hits a forehand in her first round match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani / POOL

British player Kyle Edmund celebrates a point in his first round match against Marco Cecchinato of Italy at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL