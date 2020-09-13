10sBalls Trophy Photos From U.S. Open Tennis Men’s Final • Thiem and Zverev

Dominic Thiem of Austria holds up the Championship Trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Men’s Final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 13 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the trophy ceremony after losing to Dominic Thiem of Austria (R) in the Men’s Final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 13 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominic Thiem of Austria holds up the Championship Trophy as he is embraced by Alexander Zverev of Germany after the Men’s Final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 13 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Dominic Thiem of Austria holds up the Championship Trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Men’s Final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 13 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominic Thiem of Austria holds up the Championship Trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Men’s Final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 13 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominic Thiem of Austria holds up the Championship Trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Men’s Final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 13 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE