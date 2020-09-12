Tennis • 10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open • Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka, Yui Kamiji and Diede De Groot

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the Women’s Final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Yui Kamiji of Japan hits a return to Diede De Groot of the Netherlands during the wheelchair women’s singles final match, which De Groot won, on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Diede De Groot of the Netherlands poses with her championship trophy after defeating Yui Kamiji of Japan during the wheelchair women’s singles final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Women’s Final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the trophy ceremony after the Women’s Final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the Championship Trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka to win the Women’s Final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

