10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open Tennis • Osaka, Thiem, Zverev, Serena, Carreno-Busta, Medvedev, Azarenka, and Siegemund/Zvonareva

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Jennifer Brady of the US during their Women’s Semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 10 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain hits a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Men’s Semifinal match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Dominic Thiem of Austria serves to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men’s Semifinal match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their Women’s Semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 10 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in their Men’s Semifinal match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Teammates Vera Zvonareva (L) of Russia and Laura Siegemund of Germany hold their trophy after defeating Nicole Melichar of the US and Yifan Xu of China in the women’s doubles final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their Men’s Semifinal match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE