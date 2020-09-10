10sBalls • U.S. Open Tennis Photos of Serena, Thiem, Azarenka, Zverev, Medvedev, Carreño Busta, and The Dubs Finalists

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands (R) and Nikola Mektic of Croatia (L) hold the runner-up trophy after losing to Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil during the men’s doubles final match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 10 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Mate Pavic of Croatia (L) and Bruno Soares of Brazil (R) celebrate with the Championship Trophy after defeating Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia in the men’s doubles final match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 10 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Dominic Thiem of Austria (L) taps racquets with Alex de Minaur of Australia (R) after defeating him during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

