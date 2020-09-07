Novak Djokovic’s Photos • He Got Bounced Out Of 2020 U.S. Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) talks to Head of Officiating at International Tennis Federation (ITF) Soeren Friemel after he accidentally hit a linesperson with a ball in the throat during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2020. Djokovic was defaulted from tournament. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

