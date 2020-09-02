10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open Tennis • Venus, Serena, Novak, Kerber, Zverev, Goffin, and Edmund

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return to Brandon Nakashima of the US during their match on the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 Septemeber 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their match on the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 Septemeber 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Venus Williams of the USA (L) taps racquets with Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic (R) after the conclusion of their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 01 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during their match on the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 Septemeber 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

David Goffin of Belgium hits a reutrn to Lloyd Harris of South Africa during their match on the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 Septemeber 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US taps racquets with Kristie Ahn of the US after she defeats her at the conclusion of their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 01 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES