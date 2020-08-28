The USTA today released the 2020 US Open Men’s and Women’s Doubles Draws. Doubles play at the 2020 US Open will begin on Wednesday, September 2.

Men’s Doubles Top Seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal (L) and Robert Farah (R).

Women’s Doubles Top Seeds Kristina Mladenovic (R) and Timea Babos (L).

