WTA • ATP Photo Gallery From Cincinnati Open Tennis

Venus Williams of the US hits a return to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Coco Gauff of the US hits a return to Maria Sakkari of Greece during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Andy Murray of Great Britain (L) fist bumps Frances Tiafoe of the US after defeating him during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ball boys hold up tennis racquets with Court numbers on them indicating which court a player is going to during first round matches at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Ball boys will also escort the players to the court. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alex de Minaur of Australia hits a return to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during their first round match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 22 August 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was relocated to NYC to immediately precede the US Open and to be played without fans. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES