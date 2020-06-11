Tennis Gossip • Quarantine Activities: Rafa Gets A Yacht, Ricky Dimon Gets A Haircut

Not all quarantines are the same. Rafael Nadal’s highlight during his time away from tennis is a $5 million yacht. Mine is a $35 haircut.

That’s not to say “woe is me” or anything like that. My quarantine has been (cue the voice of golf commentator Gary Koch while calling Tiger Woods’ famous putt at the 2001 Players Championship) BETTER THAN MOST. I’m in Naples, Fla. playing tennis, pickleball, and golf every day.

As for the haircut, it was long overdue. I had thought about getting one shortly before my planned departure from Atlanta for the Miami Open in mid-March. But the coronavirus pandemic struck prior to any barber shop visitation, and from then on it was neither smart nor feasible to go out in public just to get some hairs chopped off. Fast forward more than two months and I still hadn’t gotten a haircut.

Finally, however, public places began reopening in a limited capacity last month and I was able accomplish my main quarantine goal. The photographic results speak for themselves!

Photographic results speak for themselves, as well, when it comes to Nadal’s new yacht. Check them out if you haven’t seen them yet!

Having put his previous vessel up for sale in 2019, the Spaniard’s latest and greatest purchase arrived in Mallorca last weekend. Named “Green White,” the 80 Sunreef Power catamaran features two 1,200 hp engines, a jet-ski garage, a master suite, a master bathroom, four guest bedrooms, plus multiple living rooms, dining rooms, and bar areas.

“This is an unforgettable event for our shipyard to hand over the yacht to such an amazing person and athlete as Rafael Nadal,” said Francis Lapp, founder and president of Sunreef Yachts. “My team in Gdansk made every effort to create the yacht Rafa and his wife Maria dreamed of. I am convinced that they will have a great time with their friends and family on board.”

Yeah, it’s a safe bet Nadal will be enjoying his yacht…. Almost as much as I’m enjoying feeling 10 pounds lighter thanks to no more hair!

