Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Mary Pierce | Tennis 10sBalls

Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories. We wish him and this endeavor the best of luck. Great seeing Noah wearing K-Swiss and playing Solinco Strings.

🎾🎾🎾

#LegendaryBTR – “When I was 13 years old, my dad was my full-time coach and my mom was my full-time mom. There was no income and sometimes we lived out of our car. My dad showed me a bag of money and was like, ‘This is all we have.” Then he told me, ‘You better start winning because we need money.” That was a lot of pressure to put on a young child. I originally wanted to be a pediatrician. But when I first picked up a racquet, I looked like I had been playing for years so I felt that God had given me this gift to play tennis. I started at 10 and turned professional at 14.

My dad took me out of school and was my coach until I was 18. During this time, I played tennis because I had no choice. I had to win because if I didn’t, my dad would get abusive and I was afraid of what would happen. Fear was the driving emotion.

I’m grateful that I had my mom who was my pillar of support. I also had my brother who was my practice partner and later became my coach in 2000 and 2005 (two of my best years). We were very close. Looking back, I believe that my dad did the best he could. He loved me and wanted the best for me so he trained me to be tough. I would not have made it on tour without being mentally and physically resilient. My childhood made me the person I am today. I would not want to repeat my childhood but I have no regrets.

I was fortunate to get a sponsor that supported me for three years. This allowed my family to eat and pay for my tennis. At age 16, I won my first big tournament in Palermo, Italy and broke into the Top 30. Then I was able to financially support my family and my tennis. From 18 to 25, I saw my dad once, when I won the Australian Open at age 20. Other than that, I didn’t see him. I hated him, was afraid of him, and never wanted to see him again. At 25, I became a born-again Christian and my life completely changed. The Lord came and healed my heart from my past wounds and anger and I was able to forgive my dad. I was able to love him and our relationship was restored.

At the end of 2006, I hurt my knee and had surgery. After two years of rehabbing, I couldn’t come back to the tour. I moved to Mauritius where my heart felt at home with the church. My spiritual life is the most important thing for me and Mauritius was the best place for me to grow, nurture, and serve.

I started coaching the best two players in Mauritius. When I was on tour, I never thought that I would become a coach. But when I became a Christian, I realized that God gave me the gift to play tennis and I felt this love for the game and wanted to use this platform for good.

I love coaching. I love being on the court helping kids who want to win a Grand Slam one day. I want to give back and help others. I take a holistic approach to coaching, I look at the tennis player as a person first. Everything that I’ve been through can help others and when I see them grow, it’s very satisfying.

My dad got diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016. I was able to be with him for all of the doctor’s appointments, surgeries, and treatments. When he passed away, I was by his side. I am very grateful for the special times we shared.”

Mary Pierce (@marypierce_75)

Editors note: We applaud Noah Rubin and all of his colleagues. The way they open up and expose their situations with the reader of BEHIND THE RACKET is truly amazing. NoahRubin33 is always ready to give you a tennis tip by sending him your video. Please listen to his great podcasts and go check out his coaching on his sites.

You can check out more Behind The Racquet stories on the link below:

Facebook | Behind The Racquet