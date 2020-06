Tennis Heart Throb Alexander “Sascha” Zverev Photo Gallery From 10sBalls

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his singles match against Alex de Minaur of Australia on day 1 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Team Europe’s Alexander Zverev in action against Team World’s Milos Raonic during their single match at the Laver Cup tennis event in Geneva, Switzerland, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during the Men’s Singles quarter-final at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 09 August 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he in action against Sam Querrey of USA during their men’s singles quarter-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, 04 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his men’s singles semifinal match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his first round match against Marco Cecchinato of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: