TennisBalls • 10sBalls • French Open Photo Gallery From 2019 From Paris

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays Petra Martic of Croatia during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during their men’s second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts as he plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Simona Halep of Romania plays Magda Linette of Poland during their women’s second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Fabio Fognini of Italy during their men’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: