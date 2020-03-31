Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Pierre-Hugues Herbert | Tennis 10sBalls

Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories. We wish him and this endeavor the best of luck. Great seeing Noah wearing K-Swiss and playing Solinco Strings.

“When I was 13, my dad stopped working to travel with me full time. There was already pressure from not being too wealthy and now my father wasn’t making money. People from my hometown thought we were crazy. They watched my dad stop quit his job as a coach at the club to travel with me and they didn’t understand it. When I think back, I see what they saw. All I know is we saw a small a chance to have what we have now and we had to go for it. Even if you are top in the world as a kid, the chance of becoming a top professional tennis player is beyond a small percentage. My family took some big risks that paid off and what I achieved is for all of them. We made many big decisions. Our family is five in total, with an older sister and younger brother. This decision my dad made affected everyone. Not only was my family making less money, now my father was away from my siblings for long periods of time. There was a lot of pressure on the whole family to also keep up with the expenses of travel. Thankfully I had some help from sponsors, but that came with extra pressures. My dad traveled with me through the under 14,16 and 18 divisions. The balance felt completely different in the family. He was mostly just taking care of me. It was one of the toughest experiences for not only me, but my family. I was lucky to have my whole family so supportive and behind this project. My mom switched jobs and started to work at home so she had time to look after my brother by herself. When you are working towards something so large it is not only you, it wasn’t only my dad and I, my whole family was involved in the process. It was tough for me to deal with the idea that my brother, who is 15 months younger, was growing up without a father. It was the same with my sister as she was finishing up university and trying to enter the working world. No matter what I always tell people, I make sure they know my family was a big part of my journey even though my siblings think they didn’t do much, and my mom didn’t travel. Even after the struggles, we were united.

Through this all I was a 13 year old trying to be the best tennis player I could. I was improving, one of the best in my region, even in the country, which happens to a lot of players. Around this age is when tennis becomes a little more professional. I was struggling with physical growth and I remember having almost a blank year where I barely won a match. This came because of all pressure I felt and put on myself. I played with my family struggles in my head while I was beginning to play better and better players on the European tour. I started to deal with more losses, which weighed on me, but allowed for me to learn and understand more.

I have always been someone who loved team sports. I played football until I was 14 years old. I loved the fact that we were young kids playing for one another. I always played better when it was more than just me. It’s something I found in my doubles career, not being this egocentric player on the court. Between doubles, or having my family by my side, it has always been important to play for more than myself.”

