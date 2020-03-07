BNP PARIBAS OPEN TENNIS • STATEMENT REGARDING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Following the direction and guidance of Dr. David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California, and Martin Massiello, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Eisenhower Health, the BNP Paribas Open is taking action to continue prioritizing the health and safety of the fans, athletes, and everyone involved with the tournament.

First and foremost, any patron who has purchased tickets directly from the tournament may request a refund for the 2020 tournament, or a credit for the 2021 tournament. Patrons can visit www.bnpparibasopen.com/coronavirus to request a refund or credit.

Additional actions include:

More than 250 hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility

Players will be required to manage their own towel on court and ball kids will not touch or move player towels. A chair will be placed at the back of the court for them to place their towel on for usage during the match.

Ball kids will wear gloves

Restaurant and food supply workers will wear gloves

Volunteers taking tickets at entrances will wear gloves

N95 masks are being secured for first aid and health personnel to be prepared for any circumstances that would necessitate the use thereof

Organized player and fan interaction will be limited at the tournament

All common areas throughout the facility will be cleaned daily with an antiviral application

Coordinating with local hospital and CDC approved testing for all individuals with symptoms

Further actions are being considered and evaluated on a daily basis in order to continue to ensure the safety of everyone associated with the event.

Please visit www.bnpparibasopen.com/coronavirus for updates.

Editors Note: We’ve already heard from a lot of our followers that they are getting mixed stories on ticket returns… this is not good… the single ticket holders no problems. The ticket PATRONS need every single ticket returned to ticket office • for 21 sessions… wow. That’s not fair if that’s true. Cause some people share or gift their seats to others months ago. Or days ago… and some of those peeps still want to go? How is this fair? • And no BALLKids should ever have to touch a towel. The balls get “gross” enough with sweat. • On the happy note. Here comes tennis in PARADISE. A way better slogan than the TENNIS Gardens. It should be the tennis court gardens. But we like PARADISE. (LJ)

