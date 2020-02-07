10s • TennisBalls Photo Gallery Of Roger And Rafa Getting Ready For Match For Africa In Africa

Roger Federer of Switzerland smiles during a press conference after arriving at Cape Town International Airport, South Africa, 05 February 2020. Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal in the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event at Cape Town Stadium on 07 February 2020. The Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain play mini tennis on the Cape Town Grand Parade in front of the City Hall and Table Mountain ahead of their exhibition match in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 February 2020. Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal in the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event at Cape Town Stadium on 07 February 2020. The Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain take part in a Roger Federer Foundation Learning through Play session with South African children ahead of the Match in Africa charity event in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 February 2020. Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal in the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event at Cape Town Stadium on 07 February 2020. The Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) take a selfie after playing mini tennis on the Cape Town Grand Parade infront of the City Hall and Table Mountain ahead of their exhibition match, South Africa 07 February 2020. Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal in the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event at Cape Town Stadium on 07 February 2020. Presented by Rolex the Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation.. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: