Novak Djokovic Beats The Austrian Star In Australia • Thiem Lost A Five Setter
- Updated: February 2, 2020
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
