Novak Djokovic Beats The Austrian Star In Australia • Thiem Lost A Five Setter

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem (R) of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy as he delivers a speech after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ROB PREZIOSO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with ballkids after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: