Photo Gallery Of Svitolina, Dimitrov, Raonic, Medvedev, Gauff, & Thiem Practicing Before The Australian Open Tennis 2020

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a shot at a practice session during the ‘one week to go’ preview of the Australian Open 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a shot at a practice session during the ‘one week to go’ preview of the Australian Open 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Milos Raonic of Canada plays a shot at a practice session during the ‘one week to go’ preview of the Australian Open 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Dominic Thiem of Austria takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2020. The Australian Open will run from 20 January to 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE
Coco Gauff of the USA serves during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 14 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE
Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during an Australian Open practise session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

