Australian Open 2020 Photo Gallery Of Federer, Tsitsipas, Svitolina, Wawrinka, Monfils, & Konta During A Practice Session

Roger Federer of Switzerland takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2020. The Australian Open will run from 20 January to 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

A handout photo made available by Tennis Australia shows Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/FIONA HAMILTON/TENNIS AUSTRALIA
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a shot at a practice session during the ‘one week to go’ preview of the Australian Open 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2020. The Australian Open will run from 20 January to 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE
Gael Monfils of France takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2020. The Australian Open will run from 20 January to 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE
Johanna Konta of Great Britain plays a shot at a practice session during the ‘one week to go’ preview of the Australian Open 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 January 2020. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

