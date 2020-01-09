Day 4 Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International Tennis • Barty, Kontaveit, Tomljanovic, Pliskova, Osaka, & Bertens

Ash Barty of Australia in action against Jennifer Brady of the USA during their second round match on day four of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia returns during her second round match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands on Day 4 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their second round match on day four of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their second round match on day four of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her second round match against Sofia Kenin of the USA on Day 4 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands returns during her second round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Day 4 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

