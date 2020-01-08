Don't Miss
- WTA Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International Tennis • Stephens, Barty, Vekic, Keys, Stosur, & Bertens
- Tennis News • Canada Continues In ATP Cup Quarters Following A Myriad Of Necessary Results
- ATP Cup Tennis Photo Gallery Of Schwartzman, Paire, Djokovic, Kyrgios, Cilic, & Nadal
- Tennis • Tsitsipas Goes Crazy In ATP Cup Loss To Kyrgios, Australia Beats Greece 3-0
- 10sBalls Shares A WTA Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International • Konta, Kerber, Sharapova, Osaka, Kvitova, & Bertens
- ATP Cup Photo Gallery Of Nadal, Goffin, Medvedev, Monfils, Thiem, & Dimitrov Shared By 10sBalls
- Nadal, Djokovic Continue To Roll At ATP Cup, Thiem Takes Down Schwartzman
- Tennis • Ricky’s Preview And Picks For The First ATP Event of 2020 In Doha
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Taylor Townsend | Tennis 10sBalls
- Tennis 10sBalls Says “Happy New Year” • Trophy And Confetti Gallery
WTA Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International Tennis • Stephens, Barty, Vekic, Keys, Stosur, & Bertens
-
- Updated: January 8, 2020
Sloane Stephens of USA in action in her match against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ
🎾🎾🎾