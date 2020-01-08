WTA Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International Tennis • Stephens, Barty, Vekic, Keys, Stosur, & Bertens

Sloane Stephens of USA in action in her match against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action in her doubles match against Nicole Melichar of USA and Yifan Xu of China during the match between Samantha Stosur of Australia and Madison Keys of USA during day 3 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Donna Vekic of Croatia in action in her match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Madison Keys of USA in action in her match against Samantha Stosur of Australia during day 3 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Samantha Stosur of Australia in action in her match against Madison Keys of USA during day 3 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Kiki Bertens of Netherlands in aciton in her doubles match against Nicole Melichar of USA and Yifan Xu of China during the match between Samantha Stosur of Australia and Madison Keys of USA during day 3 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

