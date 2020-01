10sBalls Shares A WTA Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International • Konta, Kerber, Sharapova, Osaka, Kvitova, & Bertens

Johanna Konta of Great Britain in action against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during her match against Samantha Stosur of Australia during day 1 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves in her match against Jennifer Brady of USA during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action in her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in her match against Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova of Russia during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action in her match against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during day 2 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

