Tennis • 10sBalls Celebrates Ten Years • Check Out The Winning Christmas Cards

We love how Santa has the “HOLLY” logo stenciled on his strings and on his wristband and shirt. This is the winner.

Here’s the winners. All these cards are from our museum. We’re sure there are more. But too many “avalanches” took place… yes it’s a mess. The curator has been too busy running a website.

@snoopy • tennis was blessed that @charlesschulz was a tennis fan. And help promote the sport in the mainstream.

This is the second place winner. Hey @stefanBojic this guy was doing some “freestyle”…

This was very popular with our followers. A fave of our as well. Great concept. Santa and his reindeer.

Happy Holidays!

🎾🎾🎾

