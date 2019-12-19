Rotterdam ATP Tennis Has A Strong Field • Buy Tickets – Buy Ticket Packages • Richard Krajicek Checks In

BAUTISTA AGUT AND FOGNINI TO Play in the ABN AMRO WTT

With Roberto Bautista Agut and Fabio Fognini, the list of participants for the 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament has two more great names. With the addition of Bautista Agut, the number of top-10 players playing in Rotterdam Ahoy has been expanded to four. The 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will be held from 8 to 16 February in Rotterdam Ahoy.

This from Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “We are happy that we can once again announce two top players. Roberto Bautista Agut is an incredibly strong player that we saw in Rotterdam before. His recent win with Spain in the Davis Cup, despite tragic events in his private life that week, shows why he can be found in the world’s top 10. Fabio Fognini is a debutant, who has chosen to exchange the clay for hard court in February. As number 12 in the world, he can make it difficult for everyone.”

Roberto Bautista Agut

The 31-year-old Spaniard reached a top 10 position in the ATP Rankings for the first time in August this year. His semi-final place at Wimbledon made for the final step to the global elite. In 2015 and 2016 he also came into action in Rotterdam. In his debut year, he lost to Gael Monfils in the second round, after winning over Alexander Zverev in the first round. A year later he reached the quarterfinals, in which tournament winner Martin Klizan proved too strong. Last month he had an important share in the Davis Cup win of Spain. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final against Canada.

Fabio Fognini

The 32-year-old Italian makes his debut in February in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. In earlier years, Fognini opted for the clay in South America, where he obtained eight of his nine titles. His biggest success was the victory in Monte Carlo, with which he temporarily achieved the global top-10. He is currently the number 12 of the ATP Rankings.

Playerfield

Roberto Bautista Agut and Fabio Fognini are the ninth and tenth announced participants after Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils, David Goffin, Denis Shapovalov, Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner.

Note:

Information about the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, held from 8 to 16 February in Rotterdam Ahoy, can be found on www.abnamrowtt.nl.

