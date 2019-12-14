Don't Miss
Roger Federer Has New Shoes For Running • He Collaborates With “On”
-
- Updated: December 14, 2019
Photo by Roger Federer via Facebook
“ONward, this will be a fun run 🏃♂️ 😃‼️@on_running“
Have you seen Roger’s new commercial? He is running thru the streets of New York City.
He has joined forces with co-founder Olivier Bernhard.
The shoe is called “ON” and is a Swiss company.
They say it’s like running on small clouds.
You can follow On at the links below:
Facebook | On
Twitter | @on_running
Instagram | @on_running
on-running.com
You can follow Roger Federer at the links below:
Facebook | Roger Federer
Twitter | @rogerfederer
Instagram | @rogerfederer
link to Roger Federer running thru New York City: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve9MKFUhRpE
rogerfederer.com
rogerfedererfoundation.org
