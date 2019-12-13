TennisBalls Shares A Gallery Of Our Favorite WTA Photos From 2019 • Tomljanovic, Flipkens, Halep, Muguruza, Serena, & Bertens

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in action against Kristina Mladenovic of France during their singles match of the Fed Cup final tennis competition between Australia and France at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 09 November 2019. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Kristen Flipkens of Belgium in action against Danielle Collins of United States during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 09 March 2019. The men’s and women’s final will be played on 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women?s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Qiang Wang of China during their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Kiki Bertens of Netherlands in action during her group stage match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the WTA Finales 2019 tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: